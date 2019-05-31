https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/television/article/DuVernay-says-watch-When-They-See-Us-at-your-13910046.php
DuVernay says watch 'When They See Us' at your own pace
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is made for bingeing, but filmmaker Ava DuVernay says that audiences should watch her Central Park Five miniseries "When They See Us " at their own pace.
The "Selma" filmmaker says she showed it to a group of people and some had to take breaks and some wanted to power through the harrowing true story.
The four-part series explores the plight of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn't commit in 1989.
She says it blends aspects of crime drama and family drama genres in a way that isn't often applied to black stories.
It's currently available to Netflix subscribers.
