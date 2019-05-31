DuVernay says watch 'When They See Us' at your own pace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is made for bingeing, but filmmaker Ava DuVernay says that audiences should watch her Central Park Five miniseries "When They See Us " at their own pace.

The "Selma" filmmaker says she showed it to a group of people and some had to take breaks and some wanted to power through the harrowing true story.

The four-part series explores the plight of five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn't commit in 1989.

She says it blends aspects of crime drama and family drama genres in a way that isn't often applied to black stories.

It's currently available to Netflix subscribers.