Colton Underwood chases Cassie Randolph and chooses privacy
Photo: Gary Gerard Hamilton, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — This season of "The Bachelor" may have begun with 30 women competing for Colton Underwood's heart, but the series was turned upside down when front-runner Cassie Randolph bowed out. Suddenly the hunted became the hunter, with Underwood telling the other two remaining women they were out, and he was going to try to change Randolph's mind. It was a first for the show, and a choice that could have left him with no one at the end. His decision paid off, and now he and Randolph are happily together.
