CBS replacing head of struggling morning show

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News is replacing the top executive at "CBS This Morning," which has struggled to maintain its footing since Charlie Rose was fired a year ago on sexual misconduct charges.

The network announced Friday that executive producer Ryan Kadro will be leaving the show and network. He's worked at "CBS This Morning" since its 2012 launch and been running it since his predecessor, Chris Licht, left to take over Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" three years ago.

CBS said Kadro's exit had nothing to do with the network's settlement of a lawsuit filed by three women concerning Rose's behavior that had faulted management, including Kadro, for not acting to stop him.

No replacement has been named.