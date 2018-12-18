CBS gives no indication it will release Moonves findings

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has given no indication that it will publicly release the findings of the report that led the network to deny a $120 million exit package to Leslie Moonves.

The network's former chief executive was dismissed for sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations and insisted the sex was consensual.

Moonves, who was once the most powerful executive in the television industry, lost the payout Monday when the CBS board of directors concluded that there were grounds to fire him. The board cited violations of network policy and his "willful failure" to cooperate with the investigation.

The network would not comment on the issue Tuesday.

Some argue the company owes shareholders greater transparency. Others say giving out the full details could dissuade people from making accusations in the future.