Brian Austin Green would've skipped straight '90210' reboot
Alicia Rancilio, Associated Press
Updated
Brian Austin Green poses for a portrait at The Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in New York City. Green says if Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, along with the other creators of "BH90210," had approached him with a standard reboot of the 90s drama, he would've said no. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Christopher Smith, Christopher Smith/Invision/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Austin Green says if Tori Spelling , Jennie Garth and the other creators of "BH90210," had approached him with a standard reboot of the 90s drama, he would've said no.
He played the character of David Silver on "Beverly Hills, 90210" for 10 years, from 1990 to 2000, and had no interest in going backward.
"BH90210" follows the core cast minus Luke Perry, who passed away earlier this year from a stroke. The cast plays exaggerated versions of themselves as they come together to reboot "Beverly Hills, 90210."
The six-episode run is being billed as a summer event series and allows the co-stars to bond in a new way.
Forty-six-year-old Green says with marriages and children they have more in common now.
Luke Perry, who was a core cast member in the original show, died in March of a massive stroke.