less In this Thursday, Nov. 1 2018, photo provided by HGTV, members of the "The Brady Bunch" cast from left to right, Maureen McCormack, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Barry Williams pose in front of the original Brady home in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. The cast members gathered Thursday at the home that was featured in the opening and closing of the sitcom. HGTV purchased the home in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles for its new series, "A Very Brady Renovation." HGTV plans to expand the home without compromising its street view and reimagine the show's interior design. The program is set to premiere in September 2019. In this Thursday, Nov. 1 2018, photo provided by HGTV, members of the "The Brady Bunch" cast from left to right, Maureen McCormack, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Barry ... more Photo: Associated Press

To remodel the home in the show's image, HGTV will have to add paneling. To remodel the home in the show's image, HGTV will have to add paneling. Photo: CBS/YouTube

The network will also have to add plenty of orange paint in the kitchen. The network will also have to add plenty of orange paint in the kitchen. Photo: CBS/YouTube

Also, it will have to remove some of the wallpaper currently in the home. Also, it will have to remove some of the wallpaper currently in the home. Photo: CBS/YouTube

And last, but not least, HGTV would have to add some levels. And last, but not least, HGTV would have to add some levels. Photo: CBS/YouTube

“The Brady Bunch” showed that divorced or widowed people could take pieces of their traditional families and form new ones. “The Brady Bunch” showed that divorced or widowed people could take pieces of their traditional families and form new ones.

Widower Mike Brady (played by Robert Reed), the father of three sons, from top left: Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight) and Bobby (Mike Lookinland), wed Carol (Florence Henderson), a widow with three daughters, from top right: Jan (Eve Plumb), Marcia (Maureen McCormick) and Cindy (Susan Olsen). less Widower Mike Brady (played by Robert Reed), the father of three sons, from top left: Greg (Barry Williams), Peter (Christopher Knight) and Bobby (Mike Lookinland), wed Carol (Florence Henderson), a widow with ... more Photo: ABC Photo Archives, ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Young cast members of the television series "The Brady Bunch" pose with a cake celebrating the show's 100th episode, circa 1973. (L-R): Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Barry Williams and Mike Lookinland less Young cast members of the television series "The Brady Bunch" pose with a cake celebrating the show's 100th episode, circa 1973. (L-R): Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Barry ... more Photo: Hulton Archive, Getty Images

"The Brady Bunch": This is the story of a family that loved polyester and crazy patterns. "The Brady Bunch": This is the story of a family that loved polyester and crazy patterns.

Marsha and Greg (aka Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams in real life) dated briefly while filming "The Brady Bunch." Marsha and Greg (aka Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams in real life) dated briefly while filming "The Brady Bunch." Photo: Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic, Inc

"The Brady Bunch" is one of the most famous blended families in television history. "The Brady Bunch" is one of the most famous blended families in television history. Photo: handout photo

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick recorded a country album earlier in her career and has competed in the reality show Gone Country. Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick recorded a country album earlier in her career and has competed in the reality show Gone Country. Photo: Isaac Brekken, Associated Press

Carol Brady was the poster-mother for the blended family in the 1970s. Carol took in her new husband's three boys as if they were her own, all while raising her three daughters, and that's the way they all became "The Brady Bunch." less Carol Brady was the poster-mother for the blended family in the 1970s. Carol took in her new husband's three boys as if they were her own, all while raising her three daughters, and that's the way they all ... more Photo: Getty Images

A large blended family with six kids is at the center of the popular 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch." A large blended family with six kids is at the center of the popular 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch."

It was America's collective childhood home throughout the 1970s. Now the "Brady Bunch" house is up for sale in Studio City, CA, for $1.885M. It was America's collective childhood home throughout the 1970s. Now the "Brady Bunch" house is up for sale in Studio City, CA, for $1.885M. Photo: The MLS , Realtor.com , Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcia, Marcia, Marcia was in the house.

Six cast members of "The Brady Bunch" gathered Thursday in Los Angeles at the home that was featured in the opening and closing of the sitcom. HGTV purchased the home in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles for its new series, "A Very Brady Renovation."

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia, along with Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen walked through the two-bedroom dwelling. The interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes were shot in a studio.

HGTV plans to expand the home without compromising its street view and reimagine the show's interior design.

The program is set to premiere in September 2019.