Andre Braugher leads 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to a new network

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for a portrait at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" are opening up shop on a new network this week.

The sitcom that was canceled by Fox debuts Thursday on NBC with the cast intact, including Braugher and Andy Samberg.

Braugher made his name in dramas including "Homicide: Life on the Street," but says he enjoys the change of pace that comedy brings.

He's returning to dramatic form onstage in a new play that he's also producing, Julia Doolittle's "Tell Them I'm Still Young."

The play is opening later this month in New Jersey, and Braugher hopes to bring it to New York.