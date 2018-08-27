Alice Paul Tapper, daughter of Jake, has picture book coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper isn't the only author in his family.

The CNN anchor's daughter has a picture book coming in March, Penguin Young Readers announced. Alice Paul Tapper, who turned 11 on Monday, has collaborated with illustrator Marta Kissi on "Raise Your Hand." The book originates from an idea Alice and fellow Girl Scouts developed after Alice noticed that on a school trip the boys spoke up and girls remained quiet. Girl Scouts can receive a "Raise Your Hand" patch by promising to raise their hands in class and get at least three others to do the same.

Tapper, whose father contributes "spot illustrations," said in a statement that she hoped her book would inspire girls "to be bold and brave."

Jake Tapper's books include the best-selling thriller "The Hellfire Club."