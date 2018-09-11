Alex Trebek launches new season of 'Jeopardy!' with beard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of "Jeopardy!" and the look has led to a poll.

The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, "It's time to embark upon a magical journey." He opened the first show of the season by saying, "No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation."

The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it. One person wrote that the beard reminded her of the actor Sean Connery while another compared Trebek to Santa Claus.

Trebek was known for sporting a mustache, but he shaved it off in 2001. He grew the mustache back for the 30th season in 2014.