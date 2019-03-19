After 'Gotham,' Ben McKenzie goes from hero to movie bad guy
Lynn Elber, Ap Television Writer
FILE - In this March 26, 2018 file photo, actor Ben McKenzie poses for a portrait in New York to promote his Fox series, "Gotham." During the five years he’s starred as Gotham City police detective and future commissioner James Gordon in the Batman prequel, McKenzie also wrote two episodes and directed three others. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP) less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben McKenzie is looking forward to his next career chapter after "Gotham," both on-screen and behind the camera.
The series that's coming to an end after five years gave McKenzie the chance to write and direct.
The actor says storytelling is a family tradition: His mother is a poet and his uncle in an award-winning playwright.
After "Gotham" airs its finale April 25 on Fox, viewers will be able to catch McKenzie in films including "The Report" and "Live!"
McKenzie says it was "great" to get the chance to play a bad guy in "Live!"