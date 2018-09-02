-
Geoffrey Owens arrives at the 2011 TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 10, 2011, in New York.
Photo: Peter Kramer, AP
Publicity still of the cast of the ABC TV comedy series 'The Cosby Show,' featuring Bill Cosby, Phylicia Rashad, Sabrina LeBeauf, Geoffrey Owens, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Tempestt Bledsoe, and Keshia Knight Pulliam (4th season), 1988. less
Photo: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Ar, Getty
THE COSBY SHOW -- "The Birth: Part 1 & 2" Episode 6 & 7 -- Aired 11/10/88 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable, Geoffrey Owens as Elvin Tibideaux -- Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank
Photo: NBC, Getty
"The Cosby Show" was among America's favorite sitcoms in the 1980s and endures as a classic, but now show alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner says the series' legacy is "tarnished" by the sexual assault allegations made against Bill Cosby. less
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
The show was modeled after comedian Bill Cosby's standup material, which was mostly derived from his family life. Cosby has five children in real life as he did on the show.
Photo: NBC, Getty
The show was filmed in New York City at Cosby's insistence. Initially shot in Brooklyn during its earlier episodes, filming later moved to Queens. However, the Huxtable brownstone featured in exterior shots is located in Greenwich Village in Manhattan. less
Photo: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Ar, Getty
During its eight-year run, the show netted six Emmy awards, two Golden
Globes, three NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award and 11 People's Choice
Awards.
Photo: Andrew H. Walker, Getty
So where are the Huxtables now?
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Phylicia Rashad, of course, played matriarch extraordinaire and attorney Clair Huxtable. She was born in 1948 in Houston and her younger sister is actor, dancer, choreographer and director Debbie Allen.
Rashad graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's in fine arts from Howard University in 1970. less
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Having spent a good deal of her childhood in Mexico, Rashad speaks fluent Spanish, which is partly how she landed the role of Clair. Cosby originally wanted Clair to be a Dominican who would go on occasional tirades in Spanish, inspired by Ricky Ricardo of "I Love Lucy." The idea was dropped before the pilot was filmed. less
Photo: NBC, Getty
Clair didn't take any guff from Cliff or her kids and was a model feminist and successful woman. And she clearly had fantastic chemistry with Cosby.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Rashad, who was billed as Phylicia Ayers-Allen during the first season of "The Cosby Show" and part of the second, married former NFL wide receiver Ahmad Rashad (for which '90s kids will remember him as the "NBA Inside Stuff" guy) in 1985. It was the third marriage for them both. They divorced in 2001.
Trivia: Rashad's second husband, Victor Willis, was the original lead singer and lyricist of the Village People. less
Photo: Ron Galella, Getty
Of course, later in the '90s, Rashad once again played Cosby's wife, this time Ruth Lucas, in the sitcom "Cosby." She has also performed extensively in the theater and appeared on several TV shows and movies since Clair gave her last motherly death stare.
Rashad won a Tony Award for her role in "Raisin in the Sun" in 2004.
She's basically the badass in real life that she was on "The Cosby Show." less
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty
Sabrina Le Beauf, who played eldest Huxtable child Sondra, wasn't even part of the original cast - Clair and Cliff originally had four children. However, Sondra was added on as a college student partway through the first season to reflect a successful upbringing. less
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Getty
The part of Sondra was almost given to burgeoning superstar Whitney Houston, who was 21 at the time. But Le Beauf, 26, had theater experience and Houston did not have lots of free time as, you know, the woman who was about to become one of the all-time greatest divas.
Despite playing the grown-up Huxtable daughter, Le Beauf was only 10 years younger than Rashad in real life. less
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
We see Sondra follow in her parents' footsteps, going to law school and marrying a would-be doctor.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Le Beauf did not maintain a highly visible acting career after "The Cosby Show," but she lent her voice to the Cosby animated series, "Fatherhood" and remains active in the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. There, she recently played Katherine in "The Taming of the Shrew."
Le Beauf, now 56, owns an interior design business. less
Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty
Lisa Bonet, who played Denise Huxtable, had only an episode of "St. Elsewhere" under her belt before being cast in "The Cosby Show."
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Denise was more of a free spirit on the show.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Of course, she switched over to starring in Cosby spinoff "A Different World" in 1987, which was set in the fictional Hillman College.
Photo: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Ar, Getty
Bonet's role in "A Different World" led to appearances from "Cosby" cast members in the show on occasion. However, she left the show after its first season after she became pregnant with her first daughter.
Bonet would later return to "The Cosby Show," but was fired in 1991 due to creative differences. Writers wrote around her absence. less
Photo: NBC, Getty
We can't forget that Bonet was married to rocker Lenny Kravitz. They eloped on Bonet's 20th birthday in 1987. They separated in 1993.
Photo: Time Life Pictures, Getty
Since "Cosby," Bonet has appeared in the movies "Enemy of the State," "Biker Boyz" and "High Fidelity," as well as the TV show "Life on Mars." More recently she has played Mary Ellen Pleasant and Rosa Parks in "Drunk History."
She had three children - one with Kravitz and two with her current husband, Jason Momoa. Bonet changed her legal name to Lilakoi Moon, but apparently still uses Lisa Bonet as her professional name. Bonet is 46. less
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer, Getty
Malcolm Jamal Warner played Theo, the middle child who dreamed of having cars and girls. Born in New Jersey in 1970, he was named after Malcolm X.
Photo: Afro Newspaper/Gado, Getty
... And apparently he hung out with Rev. Jesse Jackson and Emmanuel Lewis.
Photo: Ann Clifford, Getty
... and Whitney Houston. Sorry, fun in the photo archives.
Photo: Robin Platzer, Getty
Warner remained active on TV after "The Cosby Show." Here he's pictured in an appearance on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He starred in his own UPN show for a few years, "Malcolm and Eddie" in the late-'90s and played a prominent role in Jason Alexander's short-lived sitcom, "Listen Up!" in the mid-aughts. He has also directed music videos and sitcom episodes. less
Photo: NBC, Getty
More recently he's recognized as Andre, Shirley's ex-husband on "Community," and Lt. Chuck Cooper on "Major Crimes."
Photo: Jeff Schear, Getty
Warner is also active as a performance poet with the Black National Theatre Festival. He also plays the bass. Warner is 44.
Photo: Mark Sullivan/BET, Getty
Tempest Bledsoe played Vanessa, the nosy, whiny pill.
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Getty
We watched Vanessa evolve with dated hairdos and growing maturity.
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd., Getty
Since "Cosby," Bledsoe has appeared in a slew of TV shows, more recently in the short-lived "Guys with Kids" and "The Replacements." She has been partnered with "A Different World" star Darryl M. Bell since 1993. Bledsoe is 41. less
Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen, Getty
Keshia Knight Pulliam, of course, charmed audiences as youngest child Rudy. She became the youngest actress ever to be nominated for an Emmy at age six for best supporting actress on the show. Before "Cosby," she had even made a "Sesame Street" appearance at age 3.
Of course, Rudy stole arguably one of the best scenes in all of "The Cosby Show." less
Photo: NBC, Getty
More trivia: Jaleel White, better known as Steve Urkel of "Family Matters," auditioned for the spot of Rudy, which was initially intended for a boy. He thought he had it, but was crushed when it went to Pulliam. He got over it, though, by later scoring the Urkel role. less
Photo: NBC, Getty
Rudy apparently wore Cosby sweaters, too.
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Pulliam played Miranda in several seasons of "Tyler Perry's House of Payne," as well as a part in "Madea Goes to Jail."
Photo: Paras Griffin, Getty
She has also starred in the following reality series/game shows: "Fear
Factor" (which she won), "The Weakest Link" (also won), "Celebrity Mole
2: Yucatan," and "Splash." She has also appeared in a couple music
videos. less
Photo: Ryan Miller, Getty
She has also starred in the following reality series/game shows: "Fear
Factor" (which she won), "The Weakest Link" (also won), "Celebrity Mole
Pulliam also appeared in an episode of "Guys With Kids" with Bledsoe. Pulliam is now 35.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Raven-Symone arrived in the show's sixth season as Denise's surprise new step-daughter, Olivia Kendall. Denise had gotten married in Africa and came home with husband and child in tow.
Photo: Time & Life Pictures, Getty
She had terrific interplay with Cosby, who hired her onto the show after she wasn't cast in another project of his.
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Olivia seemed to take over as the precocious one while Rudy got older.
Photo: NBC, Getty
I mean, look how ridiculously adorable.
Photo: Time & Life Pictures, Getty
This is too much.
Photo: Time & Life Pictures, Getty
Symone co-starred in "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper" in the '90s.
She went on to have a successful singing career, recording as a solo artist, as one of The Cheetah Girls, and for Disney soundtracks.
Some of her singing was, of course, also for her hit Disney show "That's So Raven," which ran from 2003 to 2007. less
Photo: Mark Sullivan, Getty
Symone co-starred in "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper" in the '90s.
She went on to have a successful singing career, recording as a solo artist, as one of The Cheetah Girls, and for Disney soundtracks.
Symone has also voice acted in "Kim Possible" and several other animated movies and TV shows.
Photo: Ray Tamarra, Getty
She recently played a lead role in the Broadway musical, "Sister Act." She is now 28.
Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen, Getty
Geoffrey Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra's eventual husband.
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Elvin was a male chauvinist, making it perplexing as to why Sondra would love him, and a bit naive. But Clair set him straight.
.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Of course, he married Sondra and they would go on to parent twins in the show.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Owens went on to appear in several TV shows and movies, more recently in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." He is 53.
Photo: Larry Busacca, Getty
Earle Hyman played Russell Huxtable, Cliff's jazz trombonist father - even though he's only 11 years older than Cosby in real life.
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd., Getty
Hyman has enjoyed a prolific career on Broadway and as a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theatre. He speaks Norwegian fluently and has acted there, as well as lived in Norway off and on.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Hyman, 87, has appeared in American and Norwegian television only a handful of times since "The Cosby Show."
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty
Clarice Taylor played Anna Huxtable, Cliff's mother.
Photo: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Ar, Getty
Taylor performed on stage, radio, television, and in film and was a co-founder of Harlem's American Negro Theater.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Taylor passed away in 2011 at age 93.
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd., Getty
Erika Alexander got her big break as Pam Tucker, Clair's distant cousin, on "The Cosby Show." She was part of the cast in the show's last two seasons, joining the Huxtable household.
Photo: Alan Singer, Getty
Alexander is probably best known as Maxine Shaw on "Living Single" from 1993 to 1998.
Photo: Getty Images
Alexander has since appeared in several TV shows and movies, most recently in "Last Man Standing" and "Let's Stay Together."
Photo: Getty Images
Costa now plays percussion in three northern New Jersey bands, according to Wikipedia: Torrential Downpour, the Kreptaka Bar Band and PT Grimm.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Deon Richmond played Kenny, otherwise known as "Bud," another of Rudy's best friends.
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd., Getty
Kenny was known to try to follow the sexist advice of his big brother, who never actually appeared on the show.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Richmond has since appeared in the films "Hatchet," "Not Another Teen Movie" and "Van Wilder: Party Liaison," among others. He was also in 34 episodes of "Sister, Sister" as Jordan Bennett. Kenny, er, Richmond is now 36. less
Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty
Joseph C. Phillips played Lt. Martin Kendall, Denise's husband and Olivia's father. He appeared in season 2 as a potential boyfriend for Sondra, but let's forget that happened.
Photo: NBC, Getty
Since "The Cosby Show," he appeared in several TV shows like "The District" and "Vanished" and soaps such as "General Hospital" and "The Young and the Restless." He is also a conservative Republican operative and commentator. less
Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty
Bill Cosby - who played obstetrician Cliff Huxtable - was born in Philadelphia in 1937.
Here's Cosby during his years at Temple University in Philadelphia, throwing a shot-put in 1962. He served four years in the Navy before winning a track and field scholarship to Temple, where he also played fullback on the football team. less
Photo: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive, Getty
After about a year studying physical education, Cosby left Temple to pursue a career in comedy.
Photo: Transcendental Graphics, Getty
Here Cosby poses for a portrait to promote his Warner Bros album 'I Started out As A Child' in 1964 in Los Angeles, Calif. His first album, 'Bill Cosby is a Very Funny Fellow ... Right!' debuted in 1963. He would record 11 comedy albums between 1963 and 1970. His material was notably less risque than that of many of his contemporaries, dealing with childhood memories instead of explicit racial commentary or more bawdy humor. less
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Getty
Geoffrey Owens arrives at the 2011 TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 10, 2011, in New York.
Photo: Peter Kramer, AP
Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former regular on "The Cosby Show" after photos of him working a regular job at the grocery store showed up on news sites.
The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show. He is seen at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag.
The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.
But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.
Owens doesn't appear to be on social media.