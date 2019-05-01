ABC again the top network in report on Asian-Americans on TV

An annual report on the presence of Asian-Americans among TV's major broadcast networks has found more lows than highs.

The Asian Pacific American Media Coalition released its report card for the big four networks Wednesday, the first day of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. ABC was tops, with an overall B grade with the highest number of Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders portraying series regulars.

The Fox Broadcasting Company did not submit any data on its diversity.

The advocacy group's assessment, which included reality TV, was based on the 2017-18 season.

The study examined both long-term and recurring roles and key roles behind the camera. It also looked at increasing diversity through recruitment and training.

Networks have ordered nearly half a dozen pilots with Asian-Americans in the lead for next season.