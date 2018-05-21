Photo: Beth Dubber, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close

Image 1 of 14 This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons Why” because of Friday’s school shooting near Houston. The first season of “13 Reasons Why” drew criticism for its graphic depiction of a teenager’s suicide. The second season will focus on the aftermath of the girl’s death, and reportedly includes a storyline about thwarted school shooting. (Beth Dubber/Netflix via AP) less This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Christian Navarro, Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn in "13 Reasons Why." Netflix has canceled the premiere of its second season of the teen drama “13 Reasons ... more Photo: Beth Dubber, AP

Image 2 of 14 The exterior of the Crestmont Theater in "13 Reasons Why" is filmed at 333 Georgia St. in Vallejo, Calif. Notably to locals, Higgins Shoe Store, a business originally founded in 1908, was located at this address until it closed in 1993. The Crestmont sign and marque was erected for filming. less The exterior of the Crestmont Theater in "13 Reasons Why" is filmed at 333 Georgia St. in Vallejo, Calif. Notably to locals, Higgins Shoe Store, a business originally founded in 1908, was located at this ... more Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 3 of 14 While most of the high school scenes are filmed at Analy High School in Sebastopol, the former Rodman Naval Center (pictured) on the Mare Island Naval Shipyard is used as an exterior location for Netflix's "13 Reasons Why." less While most of the high school scenes are filmed at Analy High School in Sebastopol, the former Rodman Naval Center (pictured) on the Mare Island Naval Shipyard is used as an exterior location for Netflix's "13 ... more Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 4 of 14 The characters Tony Padilla and Hannah Baker outside of the former Rodman Naval Center on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif. The characters Tony Padilla and Hannah Baker outside of the former Rodman Naval Center on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif. Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Image 5 of 14 The Rodman Center, which was used for recreation and services for shipyard workers, naval personnel and their families, had, among other things, a gym which was used for scenes in "13 Reasons Why." The Rodman Center, which was used for recreation and services for shipyard workers, naval personnel and their families, had, among other things, a gym which was used for scenes in "13 Reasons Why." Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 6 of 14 Interior scenes of the gym in "13 Reasons Why" were filmed on a sound stage on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif, according to IMDB.com. Interior scenes of the gym in "13 Reasons Why" were filmed on a sound stage on Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif, according to IMDB.com. Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Image 7 of 14 Exterior and interior scenes for Monet's cafe in "13 Reasons Why" are shot at 415 Virginia St, in Vallejo, Calif. The location is an event space and was for many years the location of City Lights, a popular catering business, which has since moved across town. less Exterior and interior scenes for Monet's cafe in "13 Reasons Why" are shot at 415 Virginia St, in Vallejo, Calif. The location is an event space and was for many years the location of City Lights, a popular ... more Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 8 of 14 Exterior and interior scenes for Monet's cafe in "13 Reasons Why" are shot at 415 Virginia St, in Vallejo, Calif. The location is an event space and was for many years the location of City Lights, a popular catering business, which has since moved across town. less Exterior and interior scenes for Monet's cafe in "13 Reasons Why" are shot at 415 Virginia St, in Vallejo, Calif. The location is an event space and was for many years the location of City Lights, a popular ... more Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 9 of 14 The fictional Monet's Cafe location portrayed in "13 Reasons Why." The fictional Monet's Cafe location portrayed in "13 Reasons Why." Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Image 10 of 14 Exterior and interior scenes at Baker's Drug Store in "13 Reasons Why" are filmed at 419 Georgia St. in downtown Vallejo, Calif. The location is about a block from the Crestmont Theater filming location on the same street. less Exterior and interior scenes at Baker's Drug Store in "13 Reasons Why" are filmed at 419 Georgia St. in downtown Vallejo, Calif. The location is about a block from the Crestmont Theater filming location on the ... more Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 11 of 14 Exterior and interior scenes at Baker's Drug Store in "13 Reasons Why" are filmed at 419 Georgia St. in downtown Vallejo, Calif. The location is about a block from the Crestmont Theater filming location on the same street. less Exterior and interior scenes at Baker's Drug Store in "13 Reasons Why" are filmed at 419 Georgia St. in downtown Vallejo, Calif. The location is about a block from the Crestmont Theater filming location on the ... more Photo: Chris Preovolos

Image 12 of 14 Kate Walsh, Katherine Langford inside of Baker's Drug Store in a scene from "13 Reasons Why" shot in Vallejo, Calif. Kate Walsh, Katherine Langford inside of Baker's Drug Store in a scene from "13 Reasons Why" shot in Vallejo, Calif.

Image 13 of 14 A view similar to this one of Vallejo, Calif. and the Carquinez Bridge from across the Carquinez Straight in Conta Costa County is used to depict the fictional town of Crestmont in season one of "13 Reasons Why." less A view similar to this one of Vallejo, Calif. and the Carquinez Bridge from across the Carquinez Straight in Conta Costa County is used to depict the fictional town of Crestmont in season one of "13 Reasons ... more Photo: Alejandra Bayardo, The Chronicle