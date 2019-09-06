'60 Minutes' to look back at Steve Kroft's 30 years on show

CORRECTS AGE TO 74 - FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017 file photo shows "60 Minutes" correspondent Steve Kroft in his office in New York. CBS says Kroft, 74, will retire from the news magazine at Sunday's season finale. less CORRECTS AGE TO 74 - FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017 file photo shows "60 Minutes" correspondent Steve Kroft in his office in New York. CBS says Kroft, 74, will retire from the news magazine at Sunday's season ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close '60 Minutes' to look back at Steve Kroft's 30 years on show 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Kroft's 30th and final year at "60 Minutes" was the toughest.

Internal turmoil following the firing of longtime producer Jeff Fager divided friends and made television's top news program the subject of endless news stories.

"60 Minutes" tries to turn the page this fall, but first will look back with a tribute Sunday to Kroft, who announced his retirement last spring.

Kroft says he hasn't lost his passion for the stories, but at age 74, the work that is necessary to do the job right has become grueling.

John Dickerson will replace him, at least on a part-time basis. One of Kroft's parting recommendations is that the show increase its number of full-time correspondents.