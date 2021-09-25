Women win top awards at San Sebastian film festival Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 6:21 p.m.
U.S. actress Jessica Chastain, center dressing red, poses with other winners after receiving an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
U.S. actress Jessica Chastain receives an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021.
4 of12 U.S. actress Jessica Chastain poses after receiving an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
U.S. actress Jessica Chastain and Denmark actress Flora Ofelia Hofmann, left, receive an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
7 of12 U.S. actress Jessica Chastain after receiving an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 U.S. actress Jessica Chastain poses after receiving an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 U.S. actress Jessica Chastain poses after receiving an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 U.S. actress Jessica Chastain poses after receiving an ex-aequo Donostia Shell award at the 69th San Sebastian Film Festival, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Alvaro Barrientos/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Female actors and filmmakers swept the top awards at the San Sebastian film festival on Saturday, with the Golden Shell for the best film going to “Blue Moon" ("Crai Nou”) by Romanian director Alina Grigore.
American actress and producer Jessica Chastain was honored for her portrayal of Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the 69th edition of Spain’s biggest film festival.