With 'Bumblebee,' John Cena finds his stride in Hollywood

This Dec. 9, 2018 photo shows WWE star-turned-actor John Cena posing for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel to promote his film "Bumblebee" in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Cena says his early movies didn't succeed because his heart wasn't in them. The WWE star has in the past three years hit his stride in Hollywood films after a rocky beginning in projects that often didn't crack 30 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cena's latest film, the Transformers movie "Bumblebee," is at 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, his highest-rated project yet.

"Bumblebee" hits theaters Friday, but the 41-year-old is not hitting pause on his breakneck schedule when it does. Instead, he's packed his schedule with WWE engagements for the next month until he heads off to do another movie.