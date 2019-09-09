Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' finds a mixed response in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Taika Waititi's comedy "Jojo Rabbit," set in Nazi Germany and starring himself as Adolf Hitler, is one the most divisive movies at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Following its premiere Sunday night, "Jojo Rabbit" was hailed as a masterpiece, an eccentric opus and a worthy heir to Charlie Chaplin's "The Dictator" by some. Others deemed it a badly misjudged misfire that awkwardly melds humor with atrocity no better than Roberto Benigni's schmaltzy "Life Is Beautiful" did two decades before it.

"Jojo Rabbit" had come into Toronto one of the festival's biggest question marks. It might leave that way, too.

Fox Searchlight will release it Oct. 18.