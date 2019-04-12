WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended April 6.

FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. "The Cornwalls Are Gone" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little Brown)

4. "The Savior" by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

5. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

7. "The Wonderful Things You Will Be" by Emily Winfield Martin (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. "Celtic Empire" by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "God Gave Us Easter" by Lisa Tawn Bergan (Waterbrook)

10. "Pete The Cat" by James Dean (Harper Festival)

NONFICTION

1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. "The Matriarch" by Susan Page (Twelve)

4. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. "We Are the Gardeners" by Janna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

6. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. "The Right Side of History" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

8. "The Path Made Clear" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

9. "The Love Letter" by Jeremy Roloff (Zondervan)

10. "Don't Let Them Disappear" by Chelsea Clinton (Philomel)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Savior" by J.R. Ward (Gallery)

2. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Summer Desserts" by Nora Roberts (Harlequin)

4. "Home Again" by Kristin Hannah (Ballantine)

5. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace)

7. "The First Lady" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central)

8. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

9. "The A List" by J.A. Jance (Gallery)

10. "The Cornwalls Are Gone" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Hachette)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. "Ladies Who Punch" by Ramin Setoodeh (Thomas Dunne)

3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. "The Matriarch" by Susan Page (Twelve)

5. "Maybee You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

7. "Grandma's Favorites" by Gooseberry Patch (Gooseberry Patch)

8. "The Four Loves" by C.S. Lewis (Harper One)

9. "A Grief Observed" by C.S. Lewis (Harper One)

10. "Commander in Cheat" by Rick Reilly (Hachette)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.