WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended March 30.

FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Cornwalls Are Gone" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little Brown)

3. "Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Celtic Empire" by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Tiamat's Wrath" by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

7. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

8. "It's Not Easy Being a Bunny" by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. "The American Agent" by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

10. "Wild Card" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. "We Are the Gardeners" by Janna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

4. "The Right Side of History" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

5. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)'

6. "The Path Made Clear" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

7. 'Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

8. "The Elder Scrolls" by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel (Insight Editions)

9. "Eat to Beat Disease" by William W. Li (Grand Central Publishing)

10. 'Hashimoto's Food Pharmacology" by William W. Li (Grand Central)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Tiamat's Wrath" by James S.A. Corey (Hachette)

3. "Wild Card" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

4. "The Bones She Buried" Lisa Regan (Lisa Regan)

5. "Last Second" Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery)

6. "Fatal Reckoning" Marie Force (HQN)

7. "The Cornwalls Are Gone" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Hachette)

8. "Dark Tribute" Iris Johansen (St. Martin's)

9. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "The American Agent" by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Sublte Art of Not Giving A F*ck" Mark Hansen (Harper)

2. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. "Becoming Supernatural" Joe Dispenza (Hay House)

5. "Bad Blood" by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

6. "Innocent Man" John Grisham (Dell)

7. "Garlic and Sapphires" Ruth Reichi (Penguin)

8. "The Right Side of History" by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

9. "The Dirt" Tommy Lee (Dey Street)

10. "A Grief Observed" C.S. Lewis (Harper One)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.