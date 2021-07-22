US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. \u201cAmerican Marxism\u201d by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions) 2. \u201cThe Cellist\u201d by Daniel Silva (Harper) 3. \u201cLandslide\u201d by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.) 4. \u201cFrankly, We Did Win this Election\u201d by Michael C. Bender (Twelve) 5. \u201cIt's Better This Way\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine) 6. \u201cThe Last Thing He Told Me\u201d by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 7. \u201cHow I Saved the World\u201d by Jesse Watters (Broadside Books) 8. \u201cThe Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom\u201d by Clint McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Justin McElroy, Travis McElroy and Carey Pietsch (First Second) 9. \u201cThe Paper Palace\u201d by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead) 10. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 11. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 12. \u201cMalibu Rising\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine) 13. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 14. \u201cThis Is Your Mind on Plants\u201d by Michael Pollen (Penguin Press) 15. \u201cThe Midnight Library\u201d by Matt Haig (Viking) 16. \u201cThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse\u201d by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne) 17. \u201cThe Shadow\u201d by James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Grand Central Publishing) 18. \u201cThe Personal Librarian\u201d by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley) 19. \u201cThe Silent Patient\u201d by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books) 20. \u201cFalling\u201d by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader Press\/Simon & Schuster) 21. \u201cThe Haunted Mansion: Little Golden Book\u201d by Lauren Clauss (Golden\/Disney) 22. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) 23. \u201cThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo\u201d by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) 24. \u201cA Time for Mercy\u201d by John Grisham (Bantam) 25. \u201cThe President\u2019s Daughter\u201d by James Patterson by Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)