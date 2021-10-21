US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin's Press)

2. “The Wish” by Nicholas sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

6. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)

7. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman (Simon *& Schuster)

10. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King ( Scribner)

11. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

12. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

13. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

14. “Star Wars Visions: Ronin” by Emma Mieko Candon (Del Rey)

15. “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

2. “To Rescue the Republic” by Bret Baier (Custom House)

3. “The Boys” by Howard/Howard (William Morrow)

4. “Peril” by Woodward/Costa (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Forever Dog” by Habib/Becker (Harper Wave)

6. “Midnight in Washington” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

8. “E.R. Nurses” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

9. “Get Back” by The Beatles (Callaway)

10. “Taste” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

11. “Rigged” by Mollie Hemingway (Regnery)

12. “Gastro Obscura” by Wong/Thuras (Workman)

13. “It's Better to Be Feared” by Seth Wickersham (Liveright)

14. “The Korean Vegan Cookbook” by Joanne Lee Molinaro (Avery)

15. “Where Do We Go From Here?” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “When All Hell Broke Loose” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

3. “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

4. “The 19th Christmas” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Perfect Christmas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Daily (Zebra)

7. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

8. “A Forever Kind of Love” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

9. “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “A Country Affair” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

12. “The Unknown” by Heather Graham (Mira)

13. “Mile High with a Vampire” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

14. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Hidden” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Some Things I Still Can't Tell You” by Misha Collins (Andrews McMeel)

2. “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “On Tyranny Graphic Edition” by Snyder/Krug (Ten Speed)

4. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “The Love Hypotheses” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 10” by Aidairo (Yen)

8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7′ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

12. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)

13. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay)

14. “The Awakening” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

15. “The Ex Hex” by Erin Sterling (Avon)