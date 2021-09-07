US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Afghanistan Papers by Craig Whitlock and The Washington Post, narrated by Dan Bittner (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

7. Dopamine Nation by Dr. Anna Lembke, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD (foreword), narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. The Casanova by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

3. Billy Summers by Stephen King, narrated by Paul Sparks (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, narrated by Rosamund Pike (Penguin Audio)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

7. The Stopover by T L Swan, narrated by Sebastian York and CJ Bloom (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Highland Fling by Meghan Quinn, narrated by Paula Nederhorst and Antony Ferguson (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

10. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)