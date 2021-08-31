US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Everybody Fights by Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness, narrated by the authors (Thomas Nelson)

4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. Hero of Two Worlds by Mike Duncan, narrated by the author (PublicAffairs)

6. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

7. Dopamine Nation by Dr. Anna Lembke, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

9. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny, narrated by Robert Bathurst (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Casanova by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

4. The Martian by Andy Weir, performed by Wil Wheaton (Audible Studios)

5. Billy Summers by Stephen King, narrated by Paul Sparks (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Oracle by Andrew Pyper, performed by Joshua Jackson (Audible Originals)

7. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

10. A Familiar Sight by Brianna Labuskes, narrated by Kate Marcin and Chris Andrew Ciulla (Brilliance Audio)