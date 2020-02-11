US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for week ending February 7th

Fiction:

1. Cut and Run: A Light-Hearted Dark Comedy by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker, narrated by Meg Ryan, D’Arcy Carden, Sam Richardson, Rachel Bloom, Ed Begley, Jr., Thomas Lennon, Eugene Cordero and full cast (Audible Original)

2. Alone with the Stars by David R. Gillham, narrated by Hillary Huber and Emily Bauer (Audible Original)

3. Beezer by Brandon T. Snider, narrated by Fred Berman, Eric Yves Garcia, Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Margaret Ying Drake, Ellen Archer, Steve Rimpici, Jennifer Van Dyck, Neil Hellegers, Sanjiv Jhaveri, Gabriel Vaughan, Josh Hurley (Audible Originals)

4. Valkyrie: Expeditionary Force, Book 9 by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Publishing)

5. Golden in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death, Book 50) by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

6. Age of Death by Michael J. Sullivan, narrated by Tim Gerard Reynolds, Robin Sullivan, Michael J. Sullivan (Audible Studios)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

8. The Eighth Sister: A Thriller (Charles Jenkins, Book 1) by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Brilliance Audio)

9. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger, narrated by Scott Brick (Recorded Books)

10. Crooked River by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Grand Central Publishing)

Nonfiction:

1. Caffeine: How Caffeine Created the Modern World by Michael Pollan, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

2. Break Shot: My First 21 Years: An Audio Memoir by James Taylor, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

3. Malcolm and Me by Ishmael Reed, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

4. Open Book: A Memoir by Jessica Simpson, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

5. Our Harlem: Seven Days of Cooking, Music and Soul at the Red Rooster by Marcus Samuelsson, narrated by the author and full cast (Audible Original)

6. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed by Lori Gottlieb, narrated by Brittany Pressley (Audible Studios)

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Hachette Audio)

8. Unfu*k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Audible Original)