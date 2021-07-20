UK's royal swan census resumes on river after pandemic pause July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 11:33 a.m.
1 of8 The Queen's Swan Marker, David Barber, aboard centre boat, is joined by Swan Uppers to inspect swans near Windsor, England, during Swan Upping, with Windsor Castle in background, Tuesday July 20, 2021. The ancient tradition of Swan Upping is the annual census to gauge the numbers and health of the swan population on the River Thames. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Swan Uppers try to capture a swan and it's Cygnets on the River Thames near Windsor, England, during Swan Upping, with Windsor Castle in background, Tuesday July 20, 2021. The ancient tradition of Swan Upping is the annual census to gauge the numbers and health of the swan population on the River Thames. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Swan Uppers try to capture a swan and it's Cygnets on the River Thames near Windsor, England, during Swan Upping, Tuesday July 20, 2021. The ancient tradition of Swan Upping is the annual census to gauge the numbers and health of the swan population on the River Thames. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Swan Uppers measure and tag a captured swan and it's Cygnets on the River Thames near Windsor, England, during Swan Upping, Tuesday July 20, 2021. The ancient tradition of Swan Upping is the annual census to gauge the numbers and health of the swan population on the River Thames. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Swan Uppers measure and tag a captured swan and it's Cygnets on the River Thames near Windsor, England, during Swan Upping, Tuesday July 20, 2021. The ancient tradition of Swan Upping is the annual census to gauge the numbers and health of the swan population on the River Thames. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Steve Parsons/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LONDON (AP) — Britain's royal swan census is back a year after it was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual count of the swan population began Tuesday at Eton Bridge over the River Thames in Windsor, west of London. The Swan Upping is conducted each year to tally swans, and in particular their cygnet offspring, claimed by the British monarch.