James Corden hopes audience finds 'joy' at the Tony Awards TV talk show host James Corden steps back into the role of Tony Award host this weekend, not planning anything 'particularly political' and not worried about any online snark. (June 6)

NEW YORK (AP) — TV talk show host James Corden steps back into the role of Tony Award host Sunday, not planning anything too political and not worried about any online snark.

He says he hopes the audience "will find joy in it."

Corden spoke in the midst of his rehearsal preparation that culminates in a three-hour live show at Radio City Music Hall. He has hosted the telecast before — in 2016 when "Hamilton" was that season's juggernaut — as well as the Grammys in 2018, but it's still a daunting task.

He calls it "terrifying" because "there's only one chance to do it."