https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/entertainment/article/The-top-10-movies-on-the-iTunes-Store-14117584.php
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 21, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Shazam!
2. Long Shot
3. Apollo 11 (2019)
4. A Vigilante
5. UglyDolls
6. Alita: Battle Angel
7. After
8. Breakthrough
9. Little (2019)
10. Aquaman (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. After
2. Plus One
3. Hotel Mumbai
4. Rust Creek
5. I Got the Hook-Up 2
6. Sword of Trust
7. The Quake
8. Lady Bird
9. Iron Sky: The Coming Race
10. Bottom of the 9th
__
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.
View Comments