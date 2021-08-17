The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Vortex by Catherine Coulter - 9780063004108 - (William Morrow)

2. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Family Across the Street by Nicole Trope - 9781800198265 - (Bookouture)

6. Black Ice by Brad Thor - 9781982104146 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz - 9781984820471 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781501139246 - (Washington Square Press)

9. Finding Lexie by Susan Stoker - 9781644990971 - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

10. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)