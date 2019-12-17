The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Books US bestseller list for week ending 12/15/19.

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. House of Scarlett by Megan March - 9781943796410 - (Meghan March LLC)

2. Husband by Penelope Sky - 9781393371526 - (Penelope Sky)

3. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci - 9781538761625 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. The Good Lair by Nicholas Searle - 9780062407511 - (Harper)

5. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman - 9781524797195 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Guardians by John Grisham - 9780385544191 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Criss Cross by James Patterson - 9780399593550 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Asking For A Friend by Lauren Blakely - No ISBN Available - (Little Dog Press)

9. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett - 9780062963697 - (Harper)

10. Blue Moon by Lee Child - 9780399593550 - (Random House Publishing Group)