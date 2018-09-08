The Latest: Trump lawyer: Stormy Daniels' deal isn't valid

FILE - In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. The company set up by Donald Trump's former personal attorney has agreed to rescind Daniels' hush-money agreement and drop its planned $20 million lawsuit against the porn actress for violating the agreement. An attorney for the company, Essential Consultants, said in a Friday night, Sept. 7, 2018, court filing that the company wants Daniels to repay the $130,000 she was paid as part of the agreement.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels (all times local):

5 p.m.

Donald Trump's lawyer says the president doesn't believe Stormy Daniels' hush-money agreement is valid and won't carry out a threat to sue the porn star for discussing her alleged affair with him.

Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, says in court papers Saturday the president has never believed he was a party in the agreement, which he didn't sign.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which Trump denies. She was suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

The company set up by Trump's former personal lawyer to handle Daniels' contract offered to rescind the agreement and dropped plans for a threatened $20 million lawsuit against her.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, says Trump is "desperate" and trying to get out of having to answer questions under oath.