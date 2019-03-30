The Latest: 2 Radiohead members show up to Rock Hall honors

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

The entire band didn't make it to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but the two members or Radiohead who did were emotional when they accepted the honor Friday night.

There was some doubt whether anyone from the band would even show up given their past ambivalence about the Rock Hall. But Philip Selway called the moment a proud one for the band and said he didn't take the induction for granted.

Ed O'Brien said he wished the rest of his bandmates could be with him and thanked them for the magic they made over three decades.

He also thanked the fans and anyone who had ever been touched by their music.

Radiohead also includes Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Colin Greenwood.

8:02 p.m.

Stevie Nicks is encouraging women in groups or bands to break away to record solo music — so they have a chance at being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Nicks became the first woman to be inducted into the Hall for a second time at the organization's 2019 ceremony Friday night. She was originally inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

She told female musicians in groups they shouldn't break up their bands, but to break away "just to do an album."

Nicks says she knows female musicians will achieve the Rock Hall feat she accomplished because she's "going to give you all the directions."

She says, "What I am doing is opening up the door for other women."

7:40 p.m.

Stevie Nicks, the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, kicked off the 2019 ceremony with a superb performance of her 1983 solo hit, "Stand Back."

Nicks was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac. After the performance she said she was wearing "the original 'Stand Back' cape."

"Not one thread's out of place," she said.

Nicks was joined by Don Henley onstage for "Leather and Lace," while former One Direction member Harry Styles — who inducted Nicks on Friday night — strummed his guitar as they both sang "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

"So tonight, standing in for Tom Petty is Mr. Harry Styles," Nicks said.

She closed her performance with "Edge of Seventeen."

4:15 p.m.

Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and a quintet of British bands are being honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The rock bands — Def Leppard, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies — represent a variety of styles and eras.

Jackson will join her brother Michael and the rest of the Jackson 5 as rock hall members. Singer Janelle Monae is lined to induct Jackson, whose hits include "What Have You Done For Me Lately," ''All For You" and "That's the Way Love Goes."

Nicks is already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but she joins a more exclusive club of double inductees in being saluted for solo work like "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stand Back."