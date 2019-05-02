Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' heads to Cannes

NEW YORK (AP) — Quentin Tarantino is going back to Cannes, after all.

The director's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was announced as a late addition to the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. It will premiere in competition at the upcoming French festival, adding one of the summer's starriest, most anticipated films to the Cannes' red carpet.

When artistic director Thierry Fremaux announced the official selections last month, he said he was hopeful Tarantino would finish editing in time for the film to come to Cannes. Fremaux on Thursday said Tarantino, whose "Pulp Fiction" won the Palme d'Or 25 years ago, is "a real, loyal and punctual child of Cannes."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in late '60s Los Angeles, stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.