Study says number of female filmmakers at Sundance improving

The sun rises outside the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street beofre the morning premiere of the "Leaving Neverland" Michael Jackson documentary film on Main Street during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP) less The sun rises outside the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street beofre the morning premiere of the "Leaving Neverland" Michael Jackson documentary film on Main Street during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Friday, ... more Photo: Danny Moloshok, Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Photo: Danny Moloshok, Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Study says number of female filmmakers at Sundance improving 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A new study released Friday found that female filmmakers are submitting to and being accepted into the Sundance Film Festival in significantly greater numbers than they were a decade ago, but their numbers are still well below 50 percent.

The study by the Sundance Institute and the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative looked at more than 26,000 submissions and acceptances for the 2017 and 2018 festivals. It found that 28 percent of feature-length and episodic projects submitted were directed by at least one woman; 35 percent of those were ultimately accepted.

Race and ethnicity was also examined and 24.3 percent of U.S. dramatic features accepted in 2017 and 2018 were by filmmakers of color. Women of color made up a third of that percentage.

Data provided by the Sundance Institute for the 2019 festival, which is currently under way, has an even more diverse makeup. Thirty-eight percent of dramatic features had a director of color.

"This study shows us where the pipeline for women and people of color is robust and where more support is needed," said USC professor Stacy L. Smith. "The gains we saw for women over the past decade reveal that change is possible and where more support is needed."

___

Online:

Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative: https://annenberg.usc.edu/research/aii