Study finds 'radical underrepresentation' for women in film

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London.

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite widespread attention over gender inequality in film, a new study finds that the number of female directors in the top 250 domestic grossing movies last year dipped to 8 percent.

That was down 3 percentage points from 2017, according to the 21st annual Celluloid Ceiling report released Thursday by the Center for the Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. It was even below the 9 percent level achieved 20 years earlier in 1998.

The study's author, Martha Lauzen, says such "radical underrepresentation is unlikely to be remedied by the voluntary efforts of a few individuals or a single studio."

Researchers found slight gains for women in other roles. In 2018, women comprised 20 percent of all directors, writers, producers, executive directors, editors and cinematographers in the top 250 films. That's up 3 percentage points from 2017.