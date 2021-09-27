Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) - Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City: Best Musical: "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Best Play: "The Inheritance" Best Play Revival: "A Soldier's Play" Best Book of a Musical: "Jagged Little Pill," Diablo Cody Best Original Score (Music and\/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "A Christmas Carol," Christopher Nightingale Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance" Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside" Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Adrienne Warren, "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical" Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: David Alan Grier, "A Soldier's Play" Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Lois Smith, "The Inheritance" Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Danny Burstein, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lauren Patten, "Jagged Little Pill" Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, "The Inheritance" Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" ___ Online: http:\/\/tonyawards.com