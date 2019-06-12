Scorsese on Dylan, Netflix and beating back the blockbuster

NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese says the stranglehold blockbusters have on American moviegoing has gone too far.

In an interview, Scorsese cited a multiplex that recently devoted 11 of its 12 screens to one movie: "Avengers: Endgame." The filmmaker says "that's not fair."

Scorsese's latest film is his first for Netflix. "Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese" chronicles Dylan's mythic 1975-1976 tour across a post-Vietnam America. Scorsese's upcoming big-budget mob drama "The Irishman" will also be released by the streamer.

The director says that he went to Netflix because every other studio refused him. Scorsese says "the regular film" has to go someplace because "people are going to continue to make them."

"Rolling Thunder Revue" premiered Wednesday on Netflix and is playing in select theaters.