Russia releases Pakistani pop singer flying around the world

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says pop singer Fakhre Alam, who is attempting to fly around the world in 28 days, has been released by officials in Russia after briefly detaining him upon his arrival in the country with an expired visa.

In Tuesday's statement, it said Alam embarked on the journey earlier this month to become the first Pakistani to fly around the world.

The Foreign Ministry says Alam landed at a remote Russian airport Monday about 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) from Moscow.

Pakistan has thanked the Russian authorities for renewing Alam's visa, enabling him to resume his trip.

Pakistan has traditionally been in the U.S. sphere of influence but incident comes amid an increase in ties between Islamabad and Moscow.