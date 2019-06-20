Russell says Abrams' new 'Star Wars' script made her cry

Keri Russell's 'Star Wars' tears Keri Russell, who joins the "Star Wars" franchise for its latest installment, says she cried when she read JJ Abrams' script. (June 20) Now Playing: Keri Russell's 'Star Wars' tears AD:

NEW YORK (AP) — Keri Russell says she cried when she read J.J. Abrams' version of the script for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The actress plays a new character named Zorri Bliss in the film, which is the final chapter in the Skywalker story that started with 1977's "Star Wars."

Russell says she doesn't know how the film, due for release in December, will actually turn out. But she tells The Associated Press that she hopes "it remains true to what he originally wanted."

Russell says Abrams is the right person to finish the saga because he cares and really respects what the franchise is.

Abrams co-created Russell's series "Felicity," for which she won a Golden Globe Award.