Rush might 'never work again,' lawyer says

SYDNEY (AP) — A lawyer for Australian actor Geoffrey Rush, who is claiming millions of dollars in defamation damages over a newspaper report he behaved inappropriately toward a female co-star, has told a court he might never work again.

Wrapping up Rush's case against Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper, lawyer Bruce McClintock said "there is a significant risk that Mr. Rush will not work again."

In submissions for damages at the end of the 3-week hearing in Sydney's Federal Court, McClintock said the Oscar-winning actor may never be able to regain his confidence and desire to work.

Rush sued over articles in 2017 that related to a report he behaved inappropriately toward a co-star during a Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.