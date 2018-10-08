Royalty, fans turn out for Caballe's funeral in Barcelona

Montserrat Caballe's coffin is carried by burial services workers, during her funeral at the municipal mortuary in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti died on Saturday. She was 85. less Montserrat Caballe's coffin is carried by burial services workers, during her funeral at the municipal mortuary in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel ... more Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP

FILE - In this July 13, 1996 file photo, Montserrat Caballe during a concert in Dresden, Germany. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau press officer Abraham del Moral confirmed her passing away early on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018. less FILE - In this July 13, 1996 file photo, Montserrat Caballe during a concert in Dresden, Germany. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles ... more Photo: Matthias Rietschel, AP

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 10, 1988 file photo, rock star Freddie Mercury, center left, lead singer of the pop group Queen, arrives with opera star Montserrat Caballe at the Royal Albert Hall in London to publicize their hit song 'Barcelona.' Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau press officer Abraham del Moral confirmed her passing away early on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018. less FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 10, 1988 file photo, rock star Freddie Mercury, center left, lead singer of the pop group Queen, arrives with opera star Montserrat Caballe at the Royal Albert Hall in London to ... more Photo: Martin Cleaver, AP

FILE - In this Sunday, May 19, 1985 file photo, opera singers Marilyn Horne, left, and Montserrat Caballe perform at the Royal Opera of Versailles Palace in Paris. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau press officer Abraham del Moral confirmed her passing away early on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018. less FILE - In this Sunday, May 19, 1985 file photo, opera singers Marilyn Horne, left, and Montserrat Caballe perform at the Royal Opera of Versailles Palace in Paris. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, ... more Photo: AP

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2006, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe, left, performs with her daughter Montserrat Marti, right, on the occasion of the celebration of her 50th stage anniversary in Basel, Switzerland. Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau spokesman Abraham del Moral confirmed her death early Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, to The Associated Press.(Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2006, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe, left, performs with her daughter Montserrat Marti, right, on the occasion of the celebration of her 50th stage anniversary in Basel, ... more Photo: Georgios Kefalas, AP

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2005, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe reacts during the TV show "Bet it...?" in Dresden, eastern Germany. Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. (Eckehard Schulz/Pool Photo via AP, File) less FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2005, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe reacts during the TV show "Bet it...?" in Dresden, eastern Germany. Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto ... more Photo: ECKEHARD SCHULZ, AP

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2006, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe, with Swiss moderator Kurt Aeschbacher, not in photo, welcomes the public on the occasion of the celebration of her 50th stage anniversary in Basel, Switzerland. Montserrat Caballe, a Spanish opera singer renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau spokesman Abraham del Moral confirmed her death early Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, to The Associated Press.(Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP, File) less FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2006, file photo, Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballe, with Swiss moderator Kurt Aeschbacher, not in photo, welcomes the public on the occasion of the celebration of her 50th stage ... more Photo: Georgios Kefalas, AP

FILE - In this May 5, 1977 file photo, together for the first time on stage, American conductor Leonard Bernstein, right, at the head of the French National Orchestra and Spanish cantatrice Montserrat Caballe during the gala concert for the benefit of cancer research at the Champs-Elysees theater in Paris. Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballe, renowned for her bel canto technique and her interpretations of the roles of Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti, has died. She was 85. Hospital Sant Pau press officer Abraham del Moral confirmed her passing away early on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018. less FILE - In this May 5, 1977 file photo, together for the first time on stage, American conductor Leonard Bernstein, right, at the head of the French National Orchestra and Spanish cantatrice Montserrat Caballe ... more Photo: AP













Photo: Emilio Morenatti, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Royalty, fans turn out for Caballe's funeral in Barcelona 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Royalty, political leaders and fans attended the funeral in Barcelona on Monday of Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe.

The 85-year-old Caballe died Saturday at a hospital in the Catalan capital where she had been since September.

Spain's Emeritus Queen Sofia attended the funeral in the Les Corts district of the Catalan capital. Also present were Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Catalan regional president Quim Torra and Spanish tenor Jose Carreras.

"She was like a big sister to me," Carreras said.

The leaders of some of the country's political parties and Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau were also present, as were scores of fans.

The government said it planned to pay homage to Caballe with events in Madrid and Barcelona in the near future.

Caballe was buried at the Sant Andreu cemetery, next to her parents.

Caballe achieved international fame as an opera singer in the mid-1960s.

Later, she performed the duet "Barcelona" with Freddie Mercury of the rock group Queen and sang on two tracks on an album by New Age composer Vangelis.