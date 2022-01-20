Review: 'Yinka, Where is Your Huzband' funny and big-hearted

NEW YORK (AP) — “Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband” by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn (Pamela Dorman Books)
Yinka Oladeji is a 30-year-old, Oxford educated, British Nigerian woman with a good job, living in London who happens to be single. Her accomplishments should carry weight within her family but unfortunately, the fact that she's not married is a big source of worry and tension for her elders. The novel opens with Yinka attending her sister's baby shower when both her mother and aunt lead a group prayer to find Yinka a “huzband" — slang for “a non-existent man in a non-existent marriage whose whereabouts is often asked.”