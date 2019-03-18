Review: 'The Liar's Child' is a compelling story

"The Liar's Child" (Ballantine Books), by Carla Buckley

Young Cassie and her 5-year-old brother, Boon, live at the Paradise apartments near North Carolina's Outer Banks and are dealing with a broken home. Their mom left them with their father, who doesn't have the strength or finances to handle being a single parent, and when they are together, it's more fighting than anything else. Cassie starts acting out, and if she's not careful, she may fall in with the wrong crowd.

Sara arrives at the complex and reluctantly moves into an apartment near Cassie and her brother. She isn't there on her own free will but because of the choices she made. Sara has a new name and hopes she can discover a future far away from her old life.

Cassie, Boon and Sara might not like the present, but they will have to rely on each other to guarantee a future. The path to a happy ending sometimes is fraught with storms while finding the courage necessary to survive seems impossible.

Author Carla Buckley has crafted a complex and compelling story. The nuances and dynamics at play in "The Liar's Child" will take the most jaded reader on a heartfelt and emotional journey. The story is also unpredictable, like real life. Buckley details a tough path for her characters. It's guaranteed to get rocky at times, but the adventure is worthwhile.