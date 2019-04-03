Q&A: Rhymefest on his 1st film role, Kanye, Kim K and Common

This April 1, 2019 photo shows Che Smith, better known as Rhymefest, posing for a portrait at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York. Smith appears in the film “The Public,” a drama about homeless people who refuse to leave a Cincinnati public library during the brutal winter. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP) less This April 1, 2019 photo shows Che Smith, better known as Rhymefest, posing for a portrait at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York. Smith appears in the film “The Public,” a drama about homeless people ... more Photo: Matt Licari, Matt Licari/Invision/AP Photo: Matt Licari, Matt Licari/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Q&A: Rhymefest on his 1st film role, Kanye, Kim K and Common 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith didn't have plans to become an actor, but that changed when Emilio Estevez's mom saw the songwriter's documentary about reconnecting with his long-lost father, who had been homeless for decades.

Estevez's mom watched Rhymefest's 2015 doc "In My Father's House" around the time her son was working on "The Public," a film about homeless people who refuse to leave a Cincinnati public library during a brutal winter night.

Rhymefest says Estevez's mom said to her son, "This young guy from Chicago has to be in your movie." Estevez then offered Rhymefest the role of a homeless man in the film, which hits U.S. theaters Friday.

Estevez directed, wrote and stars in "The Public," also featuring Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright, Gabrielle Union, Michael K. Williams and Taylor Schilling.