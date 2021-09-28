Q&A: Bell and Howell-Baptiste on 'Queenpins' and friendship

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste first met by chance on the set of Showtime’s “House of Lies,” but the two actors have made co-starring together a habit. They’ve shared the screen in “The Good Place,” the reboot of “Veronica Mars” and now, their first feature: “Queenpins,” available Thursday on Paramount+.
Loosely based on the real story of a $40 million couponing scam, “Queenpins” features Bell as a depressed suburban housewife who has struggled with infertility and British actor Howell-Baptiste as a small-time video blogger who devise a scheme to sell counterfeit coupons. Filmed in the first fall of the pandemic, the comedy also stars Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser and Bebe Rexha. It was written and directed by husband-and-wife team Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.