Publisher says he’s hearing interest in nonprofit turn

FILE- This April 20, 2016, file photo shows the Salt Lake Tribune sign in Salt Lake City. Tribune publisher Paul Huntsman learned earlier this month that the Internal Revenue Service had approved the paper's plan to become a public charity, which lets people claim tax deductions for donations to support its journalism.

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah’s Salt Lake Tribune is taking an intriguing approach toward survival by successfully petitioning the IRS to let it become a nonprofit. That allows people to claim a tax deduction if they donate money to the paper.

Publisher Paul Huntsman says he’s already heard from several fellow newspaper executives and lawyers over the past few weeks to see if it could work with their newspaper.

It may not always be a fit, since most newspapers are owned by profit-seeking chains, but experts say it could be a good supplement to advertising sales and subscriptions.