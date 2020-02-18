Portman, Copeland to speak at booksellers convention

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Natalie Portman and dancer Misty Copeland will be sharing a stage this spring as they discuss a common identity — children's book author.

Reedpop announced Tuesday that Portman and Copeland are among the scheduled speakers during an author's breakfast at BookExpo, which takes place the last week of May at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Judy Blume will host the event, with other guests including best-selling writers Raj Haldar, Marie Lu and Kwame Mbalia.

Portman will be promoting her debut book, “Natalie Portman's Fables,” in which she retells “The Tortoise and the Hare," “The Three Little Pigs" and “City Mouse/Country Mouse." Copeland's “Bunheads" is the first of a planned picture book series based on her experiences in ballet. Her previous works include the memoir “Life In Motion" and the picture book “Firebird.”