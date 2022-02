LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 43-year-old comedian and performer early Tuesday after a night with several other people at a luxury hotel on the Strip.

Donny Davis was unresponsive when hotel security and Clark County paramedics were summoned about 5:30 a.m. to a Conrad hotel guest room in the Resorts World complex, according to a police report obtained Friday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.