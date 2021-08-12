Pedro Almodóvar warns against algorithms in Instagram row

Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

MADRID (AP) — Declaring “victory” over Instagram after a controversial poster for his upcoming film was censored and then reinstated, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar said Thursday that society must be alert to the power of algorithms in deciding what humans are permitted to see.

“We have to be vigilant before the machines decide what we can and cannot do,” Almodóvar said after a poster for “Parallel Mothers” displaying a lactating nipple was removed by Instagram's algorithm due to its ban on nudity. The social network has since apologized and backtracked after recognizing the “artistic context” of the image.