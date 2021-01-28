PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “The Push” by Ashley Audrain (Viking/Dorman)

8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

11. “The Scorpion’s Tail” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi” by Charles Soule (Del Rey)

13. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

15. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

4. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

5. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

7. “Fast This Way” by Dave Asprey (Harper Wave)

8. “Rebuilding Milo" by Aaron Horschig (Victory Belt)

9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

10. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders (Random House)

11. “Think Like a Monk” by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster)

12. “The Ministry of Common Sense” by Martin Lindstrom (HMH)

13. “Digital Business Transformation” by Nigel Vaz (Wiley)

14. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

15. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

2. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “An Irish Wish” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

6. “Bitter Pill” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

7. “Finally You” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Preacher’s Carnage” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Blood in the Dust” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “The Persuasion” by Iris Johansen (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Desert Rescue” by Lisa Phillips (Love Inspired Suspense)

15. “The Warsaw Protocol” by Steve Berry (St. Martin’s Press)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Business Made Simple” by Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. “Quit Like a Woman” by Holly Whitaker (Dial)

3. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

5. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

6. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

8. “News of the World” (movie tie-in) by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow)

9. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris (Penguin)

10. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

11. “The Official ACT Prep Guide-2021” (Wiley)

12. “Hungry Girl Fast & Easy” by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)

13. “The Bible in 52 Weeks” by Kimberly D. Moore (Rockridge)

14. “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

15. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 26" by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)