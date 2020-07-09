PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARD COVER FICTION

1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

4. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Summer House” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

10. “Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf)

11. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

14. “Tom Clancy: Firing Point” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)—

2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

4. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

5. “Countdown 1945” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader)

6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

7. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad (Sourcebooks)

8. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)

9. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd ( WaterBrook)

10. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

11. “The Garden” by Jon Gordon (Wiley)

12. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)

13. “Apocalypse Never” by Michael Shellenberger (Harper)

14. “Dream Big” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

15. “The Great Mental Models, Vol. 1” by Farnam Street (Latticework)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “Summer at Lake Haven” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

3. “A Slice of Heaven” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

4. “They Came to Kill” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “Prisoner of Night” by J.R,. Ward (Pocket)

6. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Dell)

8. “Twenty-One Wishes” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. “The Warning” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “A Good Day for a Massacre” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Last Girl Standing” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)

12. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Love is Blind” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

14. “Daring and the Duke” by Sarah MacLean (Avon)

15. “The Bad Boy of Redemption Ranch” by Maisey Yates (HQN)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

2. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

4. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Bantam)

6. “Hush” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

9. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

10. “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

11. “Always Eat After 7 PM” by Joel Marion (BenBella)

12. “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom (Grove)

13. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (Griffin)

14. “Beach Read” byu Emily Henry (Berkley)

15. “The Boy Who followed His Father into Auschwitz” by Jeremy Dronfield (Harper)